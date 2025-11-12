Los Angeles takes on Denver, looks to break 5-game skid

Denver Nuggets (7-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -2; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to end its five-game skid when the Clippers take on Denver.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.2 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.

Denver went 50-32 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 26.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out (hip), Kawhi Leonard: out (injury management).

Nuggets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press