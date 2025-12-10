Denver puts road win streak on the line against Sacramento

Denver Nuggets (17-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-18, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -9; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Sacramento trying to extend its 10-game road winning streak.

The Kings are 4-15 in conference matchups. Sacramento has a 6-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Nuggets are 12-5 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has the NBA’s top-scoring offense with 125.0 points while shooting 51.3%.

The Kings are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 125.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 122.0 the Kings give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Kings won 128-123 in the last matchup on Nov. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Kings. Russell Westbrook is averaging 24.0 points and 12.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 11 assists for the Nuggets. Spencer Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 125.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Dennis Schroder: day to day (hip), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Julian Strawther: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press