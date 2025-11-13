Shaedon Sharpe’s season-high 35 points lead Trail Blazers past Pelicans 125-117

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe scored a season-high 35 points, Deni Avdija added 32 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-117 on Wednesday night.

Sharpe was 11-for-11 shooting on 2-point field goals, the most 2-point shots in a game without a miss by a Portland player since March 18, 1982, when Calvin Natt went 13 for 13.

Avdija has scored 25 or more points in five consecutive games, the longest such stretch of his career. It is also the longest by a Trail Blazers player since Damian Lillard’s 19-game streak during the 2022-23 season.

Sharpe had 31 points and Avdija added 27 in Monday night’s 115-112 loss at Orlando.

Derik Queen had 26 points and Saddiq Bey scored 25 for the Pelicans, who lost their third game in a row.

The Pelicans led 59-57 at halftime but the Trail Blazers outscored New Orleans 38-26 in the third quarter.

New Orleans played without Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (leg) and Jordan Poole (knee). The Blazers were missing Lillard, Scoot Henderson, Matisse Thybulle and Blake Wesley with injuries.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Visit the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

