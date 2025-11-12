Skip to main content
Clippers’ Bradley Beal out for the season with hip fracture, will have surgery

By AP News
Clippers Suns Basketball

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal is done for the season.

He has a hip fracture and will undergo surgery, the team announced Wednesday. He is expected to make a full recovery in six to nine months.

The three-time All-Star played in just six games this season, averaging 8.2 points and 1.7 assists. He signed an $11 million, two-year deal with the Clippers in July after the final two years of his contract were bought out by the Phoenix Suns.

The 32-year-old was listed as out for Wednesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets because of left hip soreness. Beal had already missed games because of a left knee injury and lower back soreness.

Beal’s two seasons in Phoenix were riddled by injury. The 14-year veteran hasn’t played at least 60 games in a season since 2020-21 when he was with the Washington Wizards.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

