Indiana visits Phoenix, aims to break road skid

By AP News

Indiana Pacers (1-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (7-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -4.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hits the road against Phoenix looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 42.2 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

Indiana went 50-32 overall with a 21-20 record on the road last season. The Pacers averaged 117.4 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Pacers: Quenton Jackson: out (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out (ankle), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

