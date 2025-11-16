Hardaway, Jokic lead Nuggets over Timberwolves 123-112

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. and Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets over the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-112 for their seventh straight victory Saturday night.

A glitch in the NBA’s courtside statistics system froze the stat-keeping program late in the third quarter at Target Center. After the game, a Timberwolves employee told The Associated Press the system crashed when statisticians tried to input a double-foul called with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.

The Nuggets were missing both of their starting forwards, Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) and Cam Johnson (right biceps strain), who were both injured during Denver’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Braun is expected to be sidelined at least six weeks.

The Northwest Division rivals have met in the playoffs twice in the last three years. The Timberwolves swept the regular-season series last year, but Denver has won both meetings this season. The teams last played in Minneapolis in October. Edwards and Jaylen Clark were out with injuries, and the Nuggets overcame an eight-point halftime deficit with a 45-point third quarter en route to a 127-114 win.

Up next

Nuggets: Host Chicago on Monday.

Timberwolves: Host Dallas on Monday.

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press