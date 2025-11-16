Charlotte plays Toronto, aims to stop road losing streak

Charlotte Hornets (4-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will attempt to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets play Toronto.

The Raptors are 7-2 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 54.6 points per game in the paint led by RJ Barrett averaging 10.5.

The Hornets are 3-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Bridges averaging 6.2.

The Raptors average 120.5 points per game, equal to what the Hornets give up. The Hornets are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.5% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Raptors. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bridges is averaging 22.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and four assists for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Hornets: 2-7, averaging 112.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jamison Battle: day to day (knee), Ochai Agbaji: day to day (back).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder), Liam McNeeley: day to day (illness), LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle).

By The Associated Press