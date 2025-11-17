Brooklyn hosts Boston, looks to break home losing streak

Boston Celtics (7-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays Boston looking to end its six-game home slide.

The Nets are 2-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 41.7 points per game in the paint.

The Celtics are 1-3 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Boston is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Nets average 113.8 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 121.9 the Nets allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is averaging 15.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 34.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 27.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 30.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 108.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press