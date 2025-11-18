Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Rain
Sponsored By:

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game vs. Cavaliers due to a left groin strain.

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Bucks Cavaliers Basketball

Bucks Cavaliers Basketball

Photo Icon View Photo

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter due to a left groin strain.

Antetokounmpo, who entered Monday tied for second in the league in scoring at 32.6 points per game, had 14 points and was 6 of 10 from the field in 13 minutes, with five rebounds and four assists. He was probable coming into the game due to left knee patellar tendinopathy.

He is 57 points from becoming the 42nd player in league history to reach 21,000 points in his career.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.