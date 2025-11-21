Suggs scores season-high 23 points as Magic roll to 129-101 win over Clippers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored a season-high 23 points and added seven assists, and the Orlando Magic rolled to a 129-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Franz Wagner scored 20 points and Tristan da Silva added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who have won five of six. Anthony Black came off the Orlando bench with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

James Harden had 31 points and eight assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac, the only other Clipper in double figures, had 14 points and 19 rebounds.

The injury-riddled Clippers, playing the fourth game of a seven-game road trip, lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

The Clippers played a second straight game without Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) and Jordan Miller (hamstring) and a ninth in a row without Kawhi Leonard (ankle and foot). The Magic played a fourth consecutive game without Paolo Banchero (groin).

Suggs scored 20 points in the first half and finished with five 3-pointers. He did not play in the final quarter.

Orlando made 18 of 34 3-point shots (52.9%). Suggs made one to put the Magic up 61-49 at halftime.

The lead reached 26 when Desmond Bane, Wendell Carter Jr. and Black combined for four 3-pointers in the first 2:21 of the fourth quarter.

Up next

Clippers: Visit Charlotte on Saturday.

Magic: Host New York on Saturday.

