Porter scores 28 points, Nets beat 76ers 114-106 for third win in four games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 points, Egor Demin added 20 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-106 on Tuesday night

Porter went 5 of 12 from the 3-point arc and Demin hit a couple of late 3s after the 76ers cut a 19-point lead to nine in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn shot 17 of 46 from 3-point distance to win for the third time in four games. Nic Claxton added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 27 points despite going out briefly early in the third quarter after banging his right knee. Paul George added 19 points, but 76ers leading scorer Tyrese Maxey was held to 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Andrew Drummond finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Porter scored 24 points in the Nets’ 96-81 win over Toronto on Sunday and eclipsed that in the first half against Philadelphia.

Porter had 25 points and hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range, helping the Nets build a 63-57 halftime lead.

Embiid did most of his work inside the arc, hitting 7 of 10 shots to score 19 points by halftime. Maxey, coming off a 38-point game against Dallas, had five first-half points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Embiid went to the locker room clutching his right knee after colliding with Brooklyn’s Terance Mann in the opening minute of the third quarter. Embiid returned to the bench and re-entered the game a few minutes later.

Brooklyn gradually stretched the lead even after Embiid returned, up 89-77 after three quarters. Philadelphia used a 10-0 run to pull within 99-90 midway through the fourth quarter, but got no closer after Demin hit a pair of 3s.

Up next

Nets: At Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

76ers: At Chicago Bulls on Friday in opener of a five-game trip.

