Memphis plays Dallas, looks to end road slide

Memphis Grizzlies (5-11, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5-12, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis travels to Dallas looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Mavericks are 1-4 against the rest of their division. Dallas is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 2-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 3.0.

The Mavericks average 110.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 117.8 the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 112.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 116.8 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 8 the Grizzlies won 118-104 led by 21 points from Ja Morant, while Max Christie scored 18 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Mavericks. P.J. Washington is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cedric Coward is averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Santi Aldama is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 109.0 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: out (calf), Ryan Nembhard: out (knee), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (illness).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press