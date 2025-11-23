Skip to main content
Montana hosts Lamar after Holifield’s 23-point game

By AP News

Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at Montana Grizzlies (4-2)

Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Montana after Andrew Holifield scored 23 points in Lamar’s 79-66 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-0 at home. Montana is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Lamar finished 20-13 overall last season while going 9-6 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.2% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

