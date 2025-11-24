Suns face the Rockets on 3-game win streak

Houston Rockets (10-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Suns take on Houston.

The Suns are 10-5 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Rockets have gone 3-3 against Western Conference opponents. Houston leads the league with 16.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 5.2.

The 118.5 points per game the Suns score are 6.0 more points than the Rockets allow (112.5). The Rockets average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Suns give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 26.9 points and 7.1 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

Amen Thompson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 118.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 50.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Ryan Dunn: out (wrist), Rasheer Fleming: out (ankle), Grayson Allen: out (quadriceps), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (personal), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle), Tari Eason: out (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

