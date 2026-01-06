Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers past Warriors 103-102 in wild game with Kerr ejected, Curry fouled out

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 24 points and 12 rebounds, rookie Kobe Sanders added 20 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers edged the Golden State Warriors 103-102 on Monday night in a wild game that included Warriors coach Steve Kerr getting ejected and Steph Curry fouling out for the first time since 2021.

Kerr was ejected with 7:57 remaining in the game after becoming irate when the Clippers’ John Collins wasn’t called for goaltending. A shouting Kerr pursued the referees along the sideline and had to be restrained by his assistants before getting tossed.

Curry scored 27 points but was just 4 for 15 from 3-point range and 9 for 23 overall before fouling out with 42 seconds remaining in the game. He fouled out for the first time since Dec. 17, 2021, at Boston.

James Harden was a late scratch for the Clippers because of right shoulder soreness. But they got double-figure scoring from all five starters, including Sanders, whose points were a career high. Collins added 18 points and Kris Dunn had 16. Ivica Zubac had 11 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler added 24 points for the Warriors, who lost to the Clippers for the eighth straight time on the road.

Curry fouled Dunn with 42 seconds left and the Warriors trailing 101-100 after Curry’s back-to-back 3-pointers. Dunn made both free throws before Draymond Green scored in the lane to pull the Warriors within one.

Leonard missed a jumper and the Warriors grabbed the defensive rebound. Butler missed a 16-footer before time expired.

Neither team shot well from 3. The Clippers were 10 for 29, while the Warriors were 10 for 41.

The Warriors closed within four early in the fourth before the Clippers outscored them 16-7 to lead 94-81. Leonard scored six and Collins had five.

Golden State ran off nine straight, including seven by Butler, to trail 94-90.

Golden State had won six of eight coming into what was a playoff-like atmosphere that included rapper Snoop Dogg doing commentary for the game streamed on Peacock. It was a matchup of the NBA’s two oldest teams. The average age of the Clippers’ roster is 30.0 to 29.6 for the Warriors.

Green dove for a loose ball and crashed into his team’s bench late in the first half. The team said he sustained a rib contusion, but he remained in the game. Green had 12 assists while going 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

Up next

Warriors: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in the opener of an eight-game homestand.

Clippers: Visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday to open a three-game Eastern trip.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer