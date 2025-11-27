76ers visit Nets Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -6; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Nets are 1-6 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 76ers are 4-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets score 109.2 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 118.4 the 76ers allow. The 76ers average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Nets allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 129-105 on Nov. 2. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 points to help lead the 76ers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is shooting 56.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Nets. Noah Clowney is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 32.2 points, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the 76ers. Jared McCain is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 107.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring), Ben Saraf: out (ankle).

76ers: Adem Bona: day to day (ankle), Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), Paul George: day to day (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (knee), VJ Edgecombe: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press