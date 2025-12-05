Charlotte visits Toronto on 9-game road skid

Charlotte Hornets (6-16, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -8.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will aim to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Hornets face Toronto.

The Raptors are 13-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto leads the league with 20.4 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 4.1.

The Hornets are 5-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raptors are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Raptors allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hornets won 118-111 in overtime in the last meeting on Nov. 29. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 35 points, and Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Immanuel Quickley is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Barnes is averaging 23.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 109.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), RJ Barrett: out (knee), Ochai Agbaji: day to day (personal).

Hornets: Ryan Kalkbrenner: day to day (ankle), Grant Williams: out (acl), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Josh Green: out (shoulder), Collin Sexton: out (thigh), Brandon Miller: day to day (shoulder), Tre Mann: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: day to day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press