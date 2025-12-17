Sacramento takes on Portland on 3-game slide

Sacramento Kings (6-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (10-16, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to stop its three-game skid with a victory over Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 8-11 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Kings have gone 4-17 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento allows 122.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Trail Blazers average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 48.2% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is scoring 25.5 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 35.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Kings. Dennis Schroder is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 113.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Donovan Clingan: day to day (leg), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Kings: Drew Eubanks: day to day (thumb), Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press