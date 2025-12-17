Miami takes on Brooklyn, seeks to end 5-game skid

Miami Heat (14-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami aims to break its five-game skid with a win over Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 6-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 25.7 assists per game led by Nic Claxton averaging 4.4.

The Heat are 8-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is third in the league scoring 56.2 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 10.9.

The Nets score 110.2 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 117.7 the Heat allow. The Heat average 120.7 points per game, 4.8 more than the 115.9 the Nets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 25.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 17.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 75.0% over the last 10 games.

Kel’el Ware is averaging 11.1 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Ben Saraf: day to day (illness), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (arm), Tyler Herro: day to day (toe), Pelle Larsson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press