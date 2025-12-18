Skip to main content
Stanford hosts No. 22 Washington following Sellers’ 30-point game

By AP News

Washington Huskies (9-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Stanford Cardinal (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Stanford, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Washington visits Stanford after Sayvia Sellers scored 30 points in Washington’s 79-74 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Cardinal are 6-1 on their home court. Stanford has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 1-1 in road games. Washington is 8-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stanford makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (34.3%). Washington has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 34.8% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talana Lepolo is averaging 5.3 points for the Cardinal. Nunu Agara is averaging 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games.

Sellers is shooting 49.7% and averaging 20.3 points for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

