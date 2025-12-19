Heat beat the Nets 106-95 to snap a 5-game losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Norman Powell scored 24 points, Kel’el Ware had 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, and the Miami Heat snapped a five-game losing streak with a 106-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 19 points and Bam Adebayo had 17 rebounds despite battling foul trouble as the Heat won for just the second time in December. They came into the month with 13 wins, tied for their most ever before December, but had gone 1-5 since.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 points for the Nets, who went cold after equaling the most lopsided victory in franchise history in their last game. Nic Claxton added 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Brooklyn beat Milwaukee 127-82 on Sunday but shot under 39% from the field in this one and was just 11 for 49 (22%) from 3-point range.

Still, Miami’s lead was just 86-82 with under five minutes remaining. Ware made a 3-pointer and Jaquez followed with consecutive baskets to extend the Heat lead to 93-82 with 4:01 left.

The Nets missed 10 of their 13 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Heat: Visit Boston on Friday.

Nets: Host Toronto on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA