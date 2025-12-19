Jaquez and the Heat visit conference foe Boston

Miami Heat (15-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -6.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Boston and Miami square off on Friday.

The Celtics are 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is fifth in the league with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Heat are 9-7 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 56.1 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 11.0.

The Celtics make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.5%). The Heat average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.6 per game the Celtics allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is shooting 39.6% and averaging 17.8 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 34.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaquez is averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 120.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Josh Minott: day to day (back), Ron Harper Jr.: day to day (knee), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Sam Hauser: day to day (ankle).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (elbow), Tyler Herro: day to day (toe), Pelle Larsson: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press