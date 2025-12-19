Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
43.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Oklahoma City takes road win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-10, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its eight-game road win streak intact when the Thunder play Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 3-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is ninth in the NBA averaging 14.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.6% from downtown. Anthony Edwards leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Thunder have gone 21-2 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the top team in the Western Conference giving up just 106.1 points per game while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Timberwolves make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (42.8%). The Thunder are shooting 49.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 46.2% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 113-105 on Nov. 27, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 40 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 23.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 19.0 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 123.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Mike Conley: out (achilles), Anthony Edwards: day to day (foot).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (foot), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Jaylin Williams: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.