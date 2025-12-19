Pistons play the Hornets on 4-game win streak

Charlotte Hornets (9-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (21-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Charlotte.

The Pistons are 16-5 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is third in the league with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The Hornets are 8-12 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Hornets give up (13.3). The Hornets average 115.5 points per game, 2.4 more than the 113.1 the Pistons give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 27.1 points, six rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons.

Miles Bridges is averaging 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 8.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-3, averaging 118.3 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Duncan Robinson: day to day (knee), Isaac Jones: day to day (knee).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Pat Connaughton: day to day (calf), Collin Sexton: day to day (thigh), Tre Mann: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press