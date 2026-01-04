Le Moyne visits Mercyhurst following Blunt’s 21-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-8, 1-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (5-9, 0-1 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Le Moyne after Bernie Blunt scored 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 74-67 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Lakers have gone 4-1 at home. Mercyhurst has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Dolphins are 1-0 in NEC play. Le Moyne is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

Mercyhurst averages 66.6 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 77.4 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne scores 8.6 more points per game (76.0) than Mercyhurst gives up (67.4).

The Lakers and Dolphins match up Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshaun Jackson Jr. is averaging 6.2 points for the Lakers. Blunt is averaging 15.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games.

Jakai Sanders is averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Dolphins. Shilo Jackson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press