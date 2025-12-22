Toronto visits Miami for conference showdown

Toronto Raptors (17-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (15-14, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference play Tuesday.

The Heat are 9-9 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is second in the league with 35.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.8.

The Raptors are 15-9 in conference matchups. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference scoring 19.3 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 4.1.

The Heat are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 113.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 117.8 the Heat give up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 106-96 on Dec. 16, with Brandon Ingram scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is scoring 12.5 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 23.0 points and 0.0 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.1 points, eight rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 2-8, averaging 115.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 102.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (elbow), Tyler Herro: out (toe), Pelle Larsson: out (ankle).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), RJ Barrett: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press