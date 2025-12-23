Stephen Curry’s big second half carries Warriors past Magic 120-97

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry roared back from a rough first half to score 18 of his 26 points after intermission, Jimmy Butler had 21 points and the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Orlando Magic in the second half for a 120-97 win Monday night.

Curry played on a tender left ankle and missed his initial six 3-point tries — beginning 3 for 13 from the floor — before finally connecting from deep with 8:20 left in the third quarter to pull the Warriors within 71-69. That was all it took to get Golden State rolling on a 14-4 run.

The two-time MVP shot 10 for 23 overall, making 4 of 13 3s. He had six assists and two of his team’s eight steals.

Paolo Banchero had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Desmond Bane scored 20 points for Orlando in the first night of a road back-to-back.

Moses Moody scored 20 points for the Warriors, while Brandin Podziemski came off the bench to finish with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds. Draymond Green contributed nine points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes a game after being ejected early in the second quarter Saturday against Phoenix.

Golden State guard Buddy Hield had his streak of 199 straight regular-season games played snapped in Saturday’s 119-116 win over the Suns, but hit a late 3-pointer Monday. Jonathan Kuminga didn’t play again after missing the last game with an illness.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr hopes to have center Al Horford back Thursday from a seven-game absence because of right sciatic nerve irritation.

Magic: Visit Portland on Tuesday night to complete a four-game road trip.

Warriors: Host Dallas on Thursday for a Christmas Day matinee.

