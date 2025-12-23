Spurs play the Thunder on 3-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (26-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (21-7, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -6.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Oklahoma City.

The Spurs are 12-6 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is sixth in the league averaging 120.1 points and is shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Thunder are 22-3 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City leads the Western Conference giving up just 106.2 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The 120.1 points per game the Spurs average are 13.9 more points than the Thunder give up (106.2). The Thunder average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.9 per game the Spurs allow.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Thunder 111-109 in their last matchup on Dec. 14. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 23 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is shooting 51.3% and averaging 24.4 points for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 32.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Thunder. Branden Carlson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-2, averaging 121.6 points, 47.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 122.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: day to day (calf).

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: day to day (undisclosed), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (leg), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Ousmane Dieng: day to day (calf), Aaron Wiggins: day to day (adductor), Alex Caruso: day to day (finger), Jaylin Williams: day to day (foot), Chet Holmgren: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press