Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
37.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles hosts Sacramento after Leonard’s 55-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento Kings (8-24, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10-21, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Sacramento Kings after Kawhi Leonard scored 55 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 112-99 win against the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers are 2-4 against division opponents. Los Angeles is 6-14 against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 1-4 against the rest of the division. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.1.

The Clippers are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 111.7 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 114.8 the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is scoring 26.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 55.0 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 65.4% over the past 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: out (illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle).

Kings: Drew Eubanks: out (thumb), Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Devin Carter: day to day (ankle), Keegan Murray: out (calf), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.