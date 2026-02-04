Skip to main content
Detroit plays Washington, looks for 4th straight home win

By AP News

Washington Wizards (13-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (37-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Washington looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Pistons have gone 23-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit is fourth in the NBA with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.8 offensive boards.

The Wizards are 8-20 in Eastern Conference play. Washington averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer makes per game than the Wizards allow (13.8). The Wizards are shooting 45.7% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 44.1% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 137-135 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duren is averaging 18 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bub Carrington is shooting 40.0% and averaging 10.1 points for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 117.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 110.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kevin Huerter: day to day (back), Dario Saric: day to day (not injury related).

Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Tre Johnson: day to day (ankle), Trae Young: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

