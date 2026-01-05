Kings take on the Mavericks on 5-game skid

Dallas Mavericks (13-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-28, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to end its five-game skid when the Kings take on Dallas.

The Kings are 6-22 in conference matchups. Sacramento is 1-19 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks are 7-16 in conference games. Dallas is fourth in the league scoring 17.8 fast break points per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 3.5.

The Kings are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Kings average 113.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 122.3 the Kings give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 27 the Kings won 113-107 led by 21 points from Keon Ellis, while Flagg scored 23 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Kings. Russell Westbrook is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Flagg is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 117.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), P.J. Washington: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press