Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes has been suspended 1 game for pushing Wizards mascot ‘G-Wiz’

By AP News
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes received a one-game suspension on Wednesday for pushing the Washington Wizards’ mascot before a game last week.

Hayes pushed the mascot “G-Wiz” during pre-game introductions ahead of the Lakers’ 142-111 win on Friday.

Hayes had 10 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal off the bench. He will serve the suspension on Feb. 5 when the Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a statement from the NBA.

Hayes was drafted by Atlanta in the first round of the 2019 draft, but his rights were immediately traded over to New Orleans. He spent his first four seasons with the Pelicans before joining the Lakers in 2023.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

