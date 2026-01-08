Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama set to play, while Lakers’ LeBron James rests

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was set to play Wednesday night, while Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been ruled out.

Both were listed as questionable on the second night of back-to-back games.

Wembanyama had 30 points Tuesday night in a 106-105 loss at Memphis after missing two games because of left knee soreness.

James also had a 30-point night Tuesday, helping the Lakers to a 111-103 victory in New Orleans. James was listed as questionable with left foot join arthritis and right sciatica.

The Lakers are were without Rui Hachimura (strained right calf) and Austin Reaves (strained left calf).

Wembanyama insisted he was fine after hyperextending his left knee Dec. 31 against the New York Knicks, but would defer to the Spurs’ medical staff.

The 7-foot-4 center demonstrated his health during warmups Tuesday by leaping and executing a front kick with his right leg that hit the net and dislodged three basketballs.

San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson did not know about Wembanyama’s action until seeing video after the game. He was grateful he did not see it live.

“He was fine, so I was OK,” Johnson said, chuckling. “If I saw it in real time, I may feel differently. But, yeah, he does things that are just unique. I’ve learned to not tell him what not (to do) and what to do. I just to try to help (remind) him maybe sometimes of when and how or what the rippling effect could be. But I don’t have any experience of kicking anything, so I can’t speak on that.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba