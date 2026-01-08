Toronto plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (23-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Raptors take on Boston.

The Celtics are 16-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording 23.8 assists per game led by Derrick White averaging 5.3.

The Raptors are 3-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto averages 114.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Celtics are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 114.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 110.6 the Celtics give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 112-96 on Dec. 21, with Payton Pritchard scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is shooting 39.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 27.7 points over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is scoring 19.1 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Josh Minott: day to day (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), Brandon Ingram: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press