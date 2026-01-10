Okorie leads Stanford against No. 23 Virginia

Skip to main content
Stanford Cardinal (13-3, 2-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-2, 2-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on No. 23 Virginia after Ebuka Okorie scored 31 points in Stanford’s 69-68 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cavaliers are 9-0 in home games. Virginia is seventh in the ACC in team defense, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Cardinal are 2-1 against ACC opponents. Stanford has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Virginia averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Stanford allows. Stanford has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Cardinal meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jacari White is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Oskar Giltay is averaging 4.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

