Phoenix faces Miami on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (24-15, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Miami.

The Heat have gone 13-6 in home games. Miami is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.4 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Suns are 10-10 on the road. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 15.2 fast break points per game led by Devin Booker averaging 3.4.

The Heat are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.0% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Heat. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.2 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dillon Brooks is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Suns. Booker is averaging 24.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 48.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Norman Powell: out (back).

Suns: Jamaree Bouyea: out (concussion protocol), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press