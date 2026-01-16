East-leading Pistons rally to beat short-handed Suns 108-105 for 4th win in 5 games

DETROIT (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 19 points, Jalen Duren had 16 points and 18 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Phoenix Suns 108-105 on Thursday night.

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons trailed by 16 points in the first half and were behind after each of the first three quarters. Tobias Harris made a go-ahead jumper over Dillon Brooks midway through the fourth quarter and they held on for their fourth win in five games.

Detroit won despite Cade Cunningham shooting very poorly and the team struggling at the line, including Robinson splitting a pair of free throws that gave Grayson Allen a chance to shoot a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Cunningham missed 13 of 16 shots, was 0 of 7 on 3-pointers and 4 of 9 at the line, finishing with 10 points and 11 assists.

Allen scored 21 of his 33 points in the first half, leading the Suns with star Devin Booker sidelined by an ankle injury.

Allen scored 10 points in the first 12 minutes and became the first player in franchise history to make three 3-pointers and block three shots in a quarter, helping the Suns take a nine-point lead. He scored 11 more points in the second quarter, making a pair of 3-pointers late in the half to put Phoenix up by 10 before it led 63-56 at halftime.

The Pistons pulled within one after three quarters.

Collin Gillespie scored 18 points, Brooks had 16 points before fouling out with 2:13 left, Royce O’Neale scored 11 points and Oso Ighodaro added 10 points for the Suns, who have lost two straight.

Up next

Suns: At New York on Saturday night.

Pistons: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer