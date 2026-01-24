Sacramento faces Detroit on 8-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (12-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (32-11, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to end its eight-game road skid when the Kings face Detroit.

The Pistons are 18-5 in home games. Detroit scores 116.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Kings have gone 3-18 away from home. Sacramento is 5-22 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer makes per game than the Kings give up (12.6). The Kings are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 44.0% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last meeting 136-127 on Dec. 24. Tobias Harris scored 24 points to help lead the Pistons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 109.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 11.7 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Caris LeVert: out (illness).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press