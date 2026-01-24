San Antonio puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (11-36, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (31-14, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Spurs play New Orleans.

The Spurs are 18-12 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio averages 117.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Pelicans are 4-7 against the rest of their division. New Orleans gives up 122.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Spurs average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans allow (14.9). The Pelicans are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.0% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won 135-132 in the last matchup on Dec. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephon Castle is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.7 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.3 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 114.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Luke Kornet: day to day (adductor), Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado: out (oblique), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press