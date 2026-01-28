Sacramento takes on Philadelphia on 6-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (12-36, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (25-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over Philadelphia.

The 76ers have gone 13-13 at home. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 3.5.

The Kings are 3-20 on the road. Sacramento has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The 76ers average 116.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 120.8 the Kings give up. The Kings average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the 76ers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is scoring 29.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 20.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Kings. Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 114.4 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Charles Bassey: out (personal), Quentin Grimes: out (ankle).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Malik Monk: out (ankle), Zach LaVine: out (back).

