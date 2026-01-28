Utah faces Golden State on home skid

Golden State Warriors (26-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-32, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Golden State.

The Jazz have gone 9-23 against Western Conference opponents. Utah allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 127.5 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 49.2%.

The Warriors have gone 16-14 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 116.0 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

The 118.7 points per game the Jazz score are 5.3 more points than the Warriors allow (113.4). The Warriors average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Jazz give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 123-114 in the last matchup on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Collier is scoring 9.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.6 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 20.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 115.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.5 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jusuf Nurkic: out (illness), Georges Niang: out (foot), Keyonte George: out (rest), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), LJ Cryer: day to day (hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee), Stephen Curry: day to day (knee), Draymond Green: day to day (back), Gary Payton II: day to day (calf), Seth Curry: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press