Bridges scores 30, Towns has 22 rebounds as Knicks beat Raptors 119-92 for 4th straight win

TORONTO (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 19 of his 30 points in the third quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns had a season-high 22 rebounds and the New York Knicks extended their winning streak to four, rallying past the Toronto Raptors 119-92 on Wednesday night.

OG Anunoby had 26 points and a season-high six steals against his former team. Josh Hart scored 22 points and Jalen Brunson added 13 as the Knicks won their 11th straight meeting with Toronto.

Towns had 14 rebounds in the second quarter alone. He finished with eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Bridges went 12 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Brandon Ingram scored 27 points, Scottie Barnes had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and RJ Barrett scored 14 as Toronto’s four-game winning streak ended.

New York shot 4 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half, but Bridges helped turn that around by making 3 of 4 in the third. The Knicks finished 14 for 38 from distance.

Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) and Miles McBride (left ankle) both sat for New York after playing in Tuesday’s home win over Sacramento.

The Raptors returned home after winning four of five on a Western Conference trip, capped by Sunday’s two-point victory at Oklahoma City.

Toronto shot 6 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half but went 1 of 9 the rest of the way.

Toronto led by 12 in the opening half before New York rallied. Anunoby’s fast-break dunk with 3:54 left in the third gave the Knicks their first lead, 69-68, and was the first basket in a 15-2 New York run to end the quarter.

The Knicks had as many turnovers (six) as baskets in the first. But the Raptors finished with 20 turnovers to the Knicks’ 18.

Up next

Knicks: Host Portland on Friday.

Raptors: At Orlando on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press