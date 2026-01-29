Hornets beat Grizzlies 112-97 to top victory total from all of last season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 26 points, Moussa Diabate had 18 points and 20 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets topped their victory total from all of last season, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 112-97 on Wednesday night.

Charlotte had won four straight to improve to 20-28 after finishing 19-62 last season. Miles Bridges added 20 points, and LaMelo Ball had 16. Diabate was 9 of 10 from the field in the first night of a back-to-back.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 26 points. Cedric Coward had 17. The Grizzlies have lost four in a row to fall to 18-27. Star guard Ja Morant is out at least three weeks because of a left elbow injury.

Miller scored 14 points in the first quarter to help Charlotte take a 36-28 lead. The Hornets led 29-13 with 3:56 left. The Hornets led 62-55 at the half, and had a 9-75 edge after three quarters.

Hornets: At Dallas on Thursday night.

Grizzlies: At New Orleans on Friday night.

