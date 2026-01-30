Skip to main content
Chicago faces Miami, seeks to end 3-game slide

By AP News

Chicago Bulls (23-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into the matchup with Miami as losers of three in a row.

The Heat have gone 13-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami has a 14-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls are 15-17 in conference matchups. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 17.6 fast break points per game led by Coby White averaging 3.5.

The Heat’s 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Bulls give up. The Bulls are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 46.1% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 30 the Heat won 116-113 led by 21 points from Norman Powell, while Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is shooting 44.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Heat. Simone Fontecchio is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulls. White is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 121.3 points, 49.2 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 118.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (toe), Davion Mitchell: day to day (shoulder).

Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Zach Collins: out (toe), Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring), Jalen Smith: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

