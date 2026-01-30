Utah hosts Brooklyn, looks to stop home slide

Brooklyn Nets (12-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-33, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -2.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Brooklyn looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Jazz are 10-16 in home games. Utah is 7-22 against opponents with a winning record.

The Nets are 6-17 in road games. Brooklyn is the worst team in the NBA with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Nic Claxton averaging 7.5.

The Jazz are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets’ 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (49.3%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 123-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 30 points, and Noah Clowney led the Nets with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 24.1 points and 6.6 assists for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Claxton is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 118.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 32.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.5 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 103.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Cody Williams: day to day (illness), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (illness), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Lauri Markkanen: out (rest), Kevin Love: day to day (illness).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Egor Demin: day to day (injury management), Cam Thomas: day to day (injury management), Ziaire Williams: day to day (calf), Noah Clowney: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press