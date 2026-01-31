Skip to main content
Luka Doncic has a triple-double (26 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) before halftime

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Lakers Wizards Basketball

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Doncic’s latest triple-double came before the first half even ended.

Doncic had 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the first two quarters as the Los Angeles Lakers raced out to a 77-48 halftime lead over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. His 10th rebound came in the waning seconds of the second quarter.

Doncic was questionable for the game with ankle soreness after landing awkwardly during Wednesday night’s loss at Cleveland, but he was able to start. Austin Reaves (calf) remained out for the Lakers.

The last time a player had a triple-double in the first half, according to Sportradar, was when Jalen Johnson of the Atlanta Hawks did it Dec. 5. Johnson had 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the half.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

