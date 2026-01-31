Suns sweep back-to-bac, ending Cavaliers’ winning streak at 5 with 126-113 victory

PHOENIX (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns beat Cleveland 126-113 on Friday night to sweep a back-to-back and end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at a season-best five games.

On Thursday night against Detroit, the Suns gave out “Dillon the Villain” T-shirts before Brooks scored a career-high 40 points in a 114-96 victory. Phoenix has won three in a row with scoring leader Devin Booker sidelined by a sprained ankle.

Brooks was 9 of 14 from the field. He hit 2 of 4 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws. The Suns were 23 of 48 from 3-point range.

Jordan Goodwin added 17 points to help Phoenix improve to 30-19. Collin Gillespie had 16 points.

Jalen Green returned from a right hamstring injury to play only his fifth game of the season. Acquired from Houston in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets, Green had 11 points in 15 1/2 minutes.

De’Andre Hunter led Cleveland with 17 points. Donovan Mitchell and Jaylon Tyson each had 16, with Mitchell committing eight turnovers.

The Suns outscored the Cavaliers 45-32 in the third quarter to take a 97-79 lead. Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson was ejected early in the fourth with his second technical foul of the night, and Phoenix pushed the lead to 30 at 109-79.

Phoenix led 52-47 at the half. Cleveland had 15 first-half turnovers.

Cleveland fell to 29-21.

Up next

Cavaliers: At Portland on Sunday night.

Suns: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

