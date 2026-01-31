Warriors star Stephen Curry exits with sore right knee that has bothered him for about a week

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has been bothered by a sore right knee over the past week and the injury limited him to three quarters in the Golden State Warriors’ 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Coach Steve Kerr didn’t consider it serious.

Curry, who will turn 38 on March 14, scored 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting with four 3-pointers over 25 minutes in his fourth straight 20-point performance before exiting with with the knee soreness.

“He’s OK, I don’t think it’s anything major but we’ll have an update tomorrow,” coach Kerr said postgame. “It was the knee that kept him out of the game in Minneapolis so it’s been nagging him the last week or so.”

Kerr wasn’t sure what testing such as an MRI that Curry might need in the coming days. The team doesn’t play again until Tuesday at home against Philadelphia, so there is an opportunity for the 17-year veteran to get off his feet and rest.

Teammate Gui Santos saw Curry limping early after scoring and being fouled.

Curry has missed 11 games this season, with the Warriors going 4-7 — three with an illness, five with a left quadriceps contusion, one with a sore right ankle, one with a sprained left ankle and another with inflammation in his right knee.

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer