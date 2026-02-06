Riley, Cooper lead undermanned Wizards past Pistons, 126-117

DETROIT (AP) — Will Riley scored 20 points, Sharife Cooper added 18 and the Washington Wizards upset the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons 126-117 on Thursday night.

The Wizards only dressed 10 players — Cooper was one of three on two-way contracts — a day after a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, but beat a Pistons team that had won five of six. The Wizards improved to 14-36, while Pistons fell to 37-13.

Justin Champagnie and Tristan Vukcevic each scored 14 points for Washington, which has won four of six since a nine-game losing streak. The Wizards got 69 points from their reserves.

Cade Cunningham had 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Pistons, who went 9 for 33 (27.3%) on 3-pointers. All-Star center Jalen Duren had four points and three rebounds in 13 minutes left before leaving game with knee soreness.

After trailing by 17 in the third quarter, the Pistons cut it to 112-107 on Duncan Robinson’s 4-point play with 4:15 to go. Bilal Coulibay banked in a 3-point shot as the shot clock expired to make it 117-110, and Detroit couldn’t get enough stops.

Up next

Wizards: At Brooklyn on Saturday.

Pistons: Host New York on Friday night.

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press