Brandon Ingram scores 33 points as Raptors beat new-look Bulls 123-107

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points, Immanuel Quickley had 24 and the Toronto Raptors beat the new-look Chicago Bulls 123-107 on Thursday night.

Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili each scored 17 points and Scottie Barnes added 13 as Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak against Chicago.

Toronto has 31 wins in its first 53rd games, eclipsing last season’s win total.

Anfernee Simons scored 22 points in his first game with Chicago and Matas Buzelis had 18. Guerschon Yabusele marked his Bulls’ debut with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jaden Ivey and Jalen Smith each scored 13 points and Isaac Okoro added 10 for the Bulls, who overhauled their roster by making seven trades ahead of Thursday afternoon’s deadline.

Ivey and Simons made their Chicago debuts as starters while Yabusele and fellow newcomer Mac McClung came off the bench.

Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura matched his career high with seven assists.

Chicago erased an 11-point deficit to tie it at 76l with 6:51 left in the third quarter. Toronto pulled away again by closing the period with a 24-12 run, taking a 100-88 lead to the fourth.

Raptors swingman RJ Barrett (right knee) was not available on the second night of a back-to-back. Ja’Kobe Walter started for Barrett and scored 12 points.

